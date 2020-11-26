Nomination are now open and the 2021 Business Excellence Awards nominees will be publicized by Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce prior to voting, the Chamber announced on Nov. 24. (Photo: PRDCC Facebook)

Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce calls for business excellence nominations

PRDCC will publicize excellence nominations in 13 categories

Nominations for the 2021 Prince Rupert Business Excellence awards are now open for individuals and businesses and will this year be made public, announced the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 24.

A new category, Excellence in Responding to Unexpected Challenges, has been added to the existing award categories which recognize volunteer and community achievements.

The award was created to recognize businesses that have demonstrated resiliency and innovation in the midst of unforeseen events, such as the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is more reason than ever to recognize the organizations and individuals that go above and beyond to sustain our community,” Michelle Boomars-MacNeill, president of the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce said.

“The businesses in Prince Rupert, Port Edward and neighbouring communities have demonstrated unbelievable creativity and resolve in the midst of this year’s COVID-19 obstacles.”

The annual Business Excellence Awards calls for nominations in 13 different categories. Once reviewed by the Chamber nomination submissions will be displayed on the awards.princerupertchamber.ca website highlighting the diversity and achievements of nominees.

Finalists will be announced in January 2021 after a concentrated period of public voting. Winners will be announced in February.

The annual gala and awards ceremony is currently being re-imagined due to pandemic-related restrictions. Details will be released in early 2021.

Nominations may be submitted until midnight on Dec. 19, at https://awards.princerupertchamber.ca.

 
