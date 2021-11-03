David Geronazzo will begin his new role as executive director on Nov. 15. (Submitted photo)

Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce announces new executive director

Former board member to take up role

David Geronazzo is the new full-time executive director of Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce (PRDCC), the organization announced Nov. 2.

Geronazzo will officially step into his new role on Nov. 15.

Formerly a member of the chamber’s board of directors, Geronazzo stepped down from his position on the board in order to be considered in the pool of applicants for the position.

“We are delighted to welcome David to the position of executive director,” Michael Gurney, president of PRDCC, said.

“… he has worked with distinction in professional and volunteer settings through which he earned respect and advanced the economic interests of B.C.’s North Coast. His boundless capacity for strategic, analytical and energetic leadership will benefit all members of Prince Rupert’s business community,” Gurney said.

Geronazzo has previously worked in recreational and community services for the City of Prince Rupert and for the Gitxaała Nation managing their education, training and employment portfolio. Geronazzo will also continue his role as a business instructor at Coast Mountain College alongside the executive director position with the chamber.

The chamber’s appointment of the new executive director is the first in a series of steps to restore regular operations and programming following a four-month pandemic hiatus, Gurney said.

 
