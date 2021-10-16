Prince Rupert artists are showcased in a film festival celebrating BC Culture Days at the Lester Centre on Oct. 23. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert and area artists showcased in films on Oct. 23

Seats free, but limited at Lester Centre event

Seats are filling up fast for the Prince Rupert Community Arts Council mini film festival on Oct. 23.

The Art in the Time of COVID Gala will be hosted at the Lester Centre of the Arts and will feature 17 short films of Prince Rupert artists creating art throughout the challenging pandemic period.

Prince Rupert’s Arts Council has been selected by BC Culture Days, a B.C.-wide celebration of the arts, to be part of the RE:IMAGINE initiative. Five of the 17 films shown at the gala are also part of the provincial BC Culture Days presentation available on the website.

Local videographer Mike Ambach, though his work has captured artists’ creative process in isolation which went unseen by those who continue to enjoy their work. The videos tell the stories of dancers, carvers, weavers, writers, painters, actors and students.

“These videos reflect the continued resilience and activity of the arts and culture sector of our community throughout the challenges of the pandemic,” Sandy Jones, PRAC president, said.

Seats are limited and available in advance free of charge online. Donations will be accepted during the event at the door.

For more information on the event contact the Prince Rupert Community Arts Council at artsprincerupert@gmail.com or Sandy Jones – President, at 250-600-1300.

With files from Todd Hamilton.

 
