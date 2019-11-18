Ceilidh Marlow, project manager of Redesign Rupert, runs the Urban Design and Infrastructure portion at a 2019 Chamber of Commerce roundtable aimed at researching and discussing thoughts for city improvements in a number of areas. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert 2030 Vision ready to be shared with the public

Redesign Rupert is unveiling their plan for the city

Redesign Rupert has finally announced the unveiling of the much anticipated Prince Rupert 2030, a new vision for the next decade of community growth and development in Prince Rupert.

“It’s been an inspiring process to be a part of, and I want to thank our port partners, community groups, regional First Nations, and Larry Beasley’s design team for coming together to make this an all-encompassing community vision to work towards over the next decade,” Mayor Lee Brain stated.

Redesign Rupert works in partnership with the city, Community Futures, the Prince Rupert Port Authority, DP World, Ray-Mont Logistics and Ridley Terminals Inc.

The 2030 vision is the culmination of 18 different community engagement events in 2016-17 and two creative workshops in 2019 and community research to understand the biggest challenges facing residents.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Chamber of Commerce roundtable draws innovative ideas for the city

The 2030 plan will include strategies to address housing, social infrastructure, urban design, parks and recreation, environment and wilderness, downtown revitalization and retail, placemaking and workforce recruitment.

“For our part as a City, the implementation of new policies and development incentives will be key to kick starting revitalization in areas such as the downtown, waterfront, housing, and more. That will only happen through ongoing community partnership and public engagement in the coming years to solidify the ideas and designs presented with the broader community,” Brain said.

The Prince Rupert 2030 Vision will be unveiled on Dec. 12 at the Lester Centre of the Arts at 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: COCULLO: Let’s Redesign Rupert, sustainably

