Prince Prupert Residential neighbourhood feels impact of impaired driver

A residential neighbourhood in Prince Rupert felt the impact of an impaired driver crashing his vehicle during the early morning hours of April 5, resulting in significant property damage.

The 45-year-old male was identified by witnesses and arrested after attempting to leave the scene of the accident at the corner of Hays Cove Ave and Conrad Str.

“[RCMP] Members engaged with the man and suspected his ability to drive had been impaired by alcohol. This was confirmed later by obtaining breath samples which resulted in over twice the Criminal Code limit of 80 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood,” Const. Gabriel Gravel, media relations officer at the Prince Rupert RCMP detachment, stated. ‘

Police attended the scene at around 3 a.m. and observed significant damage caused to a retaining wall, a house, a stop sign, a hydro pole, and a parked car, as well as the suspect’s own vehicle. Prince Rupert Public Works and BC Hydro attended the location to ensure the area was safe for the public.

“Once again, an impaired driver caused a significant collision in the city. The damage is only material and thankfully, no one was hurt, but someone could have been,” Gravel said.

“Just last month, an impaired driver struck a pedestrian on McBride St and caused him life-threatening injuries. This is preventable; if you’re impaired, make other arrangements.”

Gravel explained while the legal limit in Canada according to the Criminal Code is 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, most provinces have additional regulations.

“In British Columbia, drivers can face legal consequences up to including a $500 fine, a 30-day vehicle impoundment and a 90-day driving prohibition for driving with as little as 51mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood,”

The male driver is now accused of operating a conveyance while impaired and failing to remain at the scene of an accident, the RCMP media release reads. He was released from police custody later that night and provided a first court appearance at a later date. The charges will be recommended to the BC Prosecution Service.

