Prince George RCMP seeking public assistance in locating missing person

Tammy Leah Alexis was last seen on Dec. 19 near Stoney Creek

Tammy Leah Alexis was reported missing from near Stoney Creek. Prince George RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating the person. (RCMP photo)

Prince George RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a 26-year-old missing woman Tammy Leah Alexis.

Alexis was last seen during the early hours of December 19, 2022 near Stoney Creek. Based on the description provided by the police, she is a 163 cm tall, Indigenous woman, weighing 64 kg with Brown eyes and Black hair.

The police said she left her family’s residence in Stoney Creek on Dec. 18, nearing midnight and was dropped off on the corner of 1 Avenue and George Street later that night.

Since then, no one has had contact with Alexis. She usually frequents the downtown area when she is in Prince George; however, she has not checked in with any shelters or support services to date, said the police.

“Tammy’s family is very concerned for her well being as it is unlike her to fail to check in with them when she travels,” said the RCMP in a Jan. 4, statement.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Alexis and to contact the non-emergency line at 250-561-3300 if she is located.

