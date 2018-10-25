Unionized workers were on strike Oct. 17 at the Tolko Lakeview division in Williams Lake. Today, Prince George employees are on the picket line. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Prince George mill workers on picket line as northern union’s rotating strikes continue

“If you come to work and there’s a picket line, join in and show your solidarity,” says union leader

Mill workers in Prince George are striking today, with sawmill and chip plant employees unionized through United Steelworkers Local 1-2017 on the picket line.

The move is part of USW Local 1-2017’s rotating strikes, which began mid-month, with Tolko Lakeview in Williams Lake taking job action on Oct. 17.

READ MORE: USW strike action concludes after one day in Williams Lake

Union president Brian O’Rourke was at meetings in Kelowna earlier this month, sitting in on negotiations between the Interior Forest Labour Relations Association (IFLRA) and Locals 1-417, 1-423 and 1-403, all of which represent forestry workers in B.C.’s Interior.

The purpose was to attempt to conclude an agreement, in order to set a pattern for the rest of the unions in negotiation. Bargaining for USW 1-2017 with the Council of Northern Interior Forest Industry Relations (CONIFER) broke down in August.

O’Rourke said there is no bargaining taking place this week, as locals in the Southern Interior are conducting strike votes in all their operations.

“That should be completed by tomorrow, and hopefully tomorrow night or early Saturday we’ll have those results released. Tuesday next week we are scheduled back at the table in Kelowna with the IFLRA again,” commented O’Rourke.

Regarding the negotiations he attended in Kelowna, O’Rourke said they did not reach a deal, but did leave the table with the intention of returning, which he believes is hopeful.

“Hopefully we can be optimistic we can conclude a deal in the Southern Interior, which will probably set the pattern for the province. But that will be left to be seen when we get back to the table next week.”

As for the rotating strikes at Northern B.C. mills, O’Rourke said he cannot disclose which operation might be next.

“We are not releasing information. If we did, in all reality the employer has injunctions waiting for us at the gate when we show up. So we are telling our members, if you come to work and there’s a picket line, join in and participate and show your solidarity and we’ll go from there.”

Mills in the north that come under the present bargaining include Babine Forest Products, Canfor Fort St. John, Canfor Houston, Canfor Isle Pierre, Canfor PG Sawmill, Conifex Fort. St. James, Conifex Mackenzie, Dunkley Lumber, Lakeland Mills, Tolko Questwood, Tolko Soda Creek, Tolko Lakeview and West Fraser Williams Lake Planer.

Tolko Questwood in Quesnel, however, closed operations on Oct. 14, citing high log costs and poor market conditions.

READ MORE: Tolko to curtail operations in Quesnel

Both the southern Interior and Northern B.C. agreements expired June 30, 2018.


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Investigators zero in on crude bombs as clues to motive
Next story
B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Just Posted

A sneak peak at North Coast Halloween events

Terror at the Cannery, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Haunted House at the Nisga’a Hall and more

Part 3: Death of Retail — What are we doing about it?

Part Three of a series investigating the shrinking retail sector on the North Coast of B.C.

Windstorm knocks out power, delays Sandspit ferry

Islands hit by first significant southeaster of the season

Rainmakers close out rugby season

VIDEO: Girls rugby team ended their season with a final practice on Oct. 18

Ørsted drops partnership with NaiKun Wind Energy

Proposed offshore wind farm in Hecate Strait is still in the development phase

This Week Podcast — Episode 108

Halloween special takes place in the Nisga’a Hall basement where they’re hosting a haunted house

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Investigating renewable energy on Haida Gwaii

Part One of a two-part feature on the Haida Gwaii Renewable Energy Symposium

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Kelowna, Smithers, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and Langford among locations

Most Read