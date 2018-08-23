Firefighters from the BC Wildfire Service are thanked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2017. (Black Press Media)

Prime Minister visits wildfire crews as hundreds of blazes burn in B.C.

Three structures were lost as a wildfire skipped through the middle of Lower Post

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in central British Columbia to meet with those working to control some of the 563 wildfires that have charred more than 6,000-square-kilometres of the province.

Trudeau has tasked several members of the federal cabinet with co-ordinating support, recovery and rebuilding efforts as the federal and B.C. governments work together to assist those affected by the fires.

Leaders in the tiny community of Lower Post near the Yukon boundary confirmed at a community meeting Wednesday night that three structures were lost as a 50-square-kilometre wildfire skipped through the middle of the village.

Other fires around the province prompted evacuation orders Wednesday, including for homes and cottages threatened by an aggressive blaze near MacGillivray, east of Pemberton.

Dense smoke from the fires continues to prompt air quality alerts across most of B.C., because of soaring levels of tiny bits of grit contained in the smoke.

The advisory for Metro Vancouver now includes ground level ozone, the smog created when emissions from vehicles and other sources react in sunlight and stagnant air.

The wildfire danger map posted by the BC Wildfire Service shows a danger rating of extreme or high across all but small sections of the province.

But cooler weather and possible showers are in the forecast, although officials warn there is a danger of lightning along with the rain. (The Canadian Press, CKRW)

The Canadian Press

Previous story
900 trips booked since BC Bus North launch
Next story
Threat prompts evacuation of B.C. retirement home

Just Posted

900 trips booked since BC Bus North launch

B.C. government solution to Greyhound’s departure sees growth in ridership

Potential sale of Ridley Terminals concerning to Rupert council

B.C. coal terminal presents plans to expand its berth to City of Prince Rupert

A valuable lesson in what happens when we forget history

Learning not to forget what’s important, including the cherry trees in Prince Rupert

In Our Opinion: Want clean air? Come to Rupert

Northern B.C. air quality as bad as New Delhi after wildfires rage in the region

Terrace hiker survives fall from cliff

SAR longline rescue team finds woman clinging to small ledge 300-feet down

This Week Podcast — Episode 99

Travis McNeice gives a preview of the upcoming Rupert Rampage hockey season

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

UBC professor creates ancient language for Hollywood blockbuster

The film Alpha is set 20,000 years ago

B.C. Little Leaguers to be honoured at Blue Jays game; PM offers congratulations

Surrey baseball entourage ready to fly home after being on the road for more than a month

In Pictures: Record turnout at Agate Man Triathlon on Haida Gwaii

Nearly 60 solo and team racers turn out for mini-triathlon from Pure Lake to Masset

Threat prompts evacuation of B.C. retirement home

The investigation into the alleged threat in Kelowna remains active and ongoing at this time.

‘Grocerants’ on the rise as supermarkets try to lure shoppers to linger longer

Diners at the new T&T destination receive gloves — no cutlery — and sit in the seafood department

Prime Minister visits wildfire crews as hundreds of blazes burn in B.C.

Three structures were lost as a wildfire skipped through the middle of Lower Post

Man arrested following 5-hour standoff with B.C. RCMP

Mounties cordoned off the area and used a police negotiator

Most Read