B.C. Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet at Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island Conference Centre. NICHOLAS PESCOD/The News Bulletin

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

PM Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan meet in advance of federal cabinet meetings in Nanaimo

The Canadian Prime Minister and his cabinet ministers will be in the Harbour City for the next few days, talking trade, economics and border security.

It’s all part of the Liberal government’s cabinet retreat, which was announced by PM Justin Trudeau earlier this month and is take place at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre today, Aug. 21, through Thursday.

Premier John Horgan was in Nanaimo this afternoon to greet the prime minister.

Trudeau said there will be conversations this week around topics such as affordability, housing and fishing and salmon protection.

Wildfires were also mentioned; Trudeau said his thoughts were with crews fighting wildfires around the province and the PM said he was planning meet with crews and evacuees.

Horgan said he cannot recall the last time a federal cabinet retreat occurred on Vancouver Island.

“I can’t remember it ever happening,” he said, adding that he is looking forward to the discussions and is “delighted” to have the PM and cabinet ministers here.

Horgan said he cannot recall the last time a federal cabinet retreat occurred on Vancouver Island.

“I can’t remember it ever happening,” he said, adding that he is looking forward to the discussions and is “delighted” to have the PM and cabinet ministers here.

story continues below

Some federal ministers arrived in Nanaimo early. Navdeep Bains, minister of innovation, science and economic development, led digital and data consultations with tech-industry representatives at the conference centre on Monday. There was a Liberal Party fundraiser Monday night, and Jane Philpott, minister of indigenous services, was on hand Tuesday morning for a funding announcement of support for Huu-ay-aht First Nations children’s programs.

Bains said this week’s cabinet meetings will focus on the government’s economic agenda, with conversations around NAFTA.

“But it’s really focused on people, on how can we help their day-to-day cost-of-living issues, how can we make sure that the anxieties they have about their own job prospects and the job prospects of their kids are addressed,” Bains said. “This is a great opportunity for us to continue to lay track for our economic policies, focus on that, but also get ready for the election, as well, which is coming around the corner in 2019.”

The cabinet retreat will wrap up by 5 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. While meetings take place at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre throughout Wednesday and Thursday, the events are not public.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada announced in press release that members would be demonstrating near the Service Canada office on Front Street on Wednesday afternoon, in protest of the Phoenix pay system.

RELATED: PM Trudeau and federal ministers to meet in Nanaimo

-with files from Greg Sakaki/The News Bulletin

Previous story
New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Just Posted

B.C.’s first whale watching boat now calls Prince Rupert home

MV Gikumi pioneered the whale watching industry in B.C. and has been upgraded for 2019

RCMP briefs: man waves knife on Third Ave West, search for stolen pickup

Police files from August 18 and 19 in Prince Rupert

Family affair at the 2018 Seniors Open

Rose and Brian Holkestad win the men’s and women’s tournaments in Prince Rupert on Aug. 18 and 19

Former Vancouver mayor tests out Prince Rupert’s TrailRider

Vancouver-False Creek MLA Sam Sullivan got a tour of Rushbrook Trail by the Kaien Coastal Riders

CityWest makes comeback to defend charity slo pitch title

Nine teams competed in Ridley Island charity tournament raising $2,000 for Postmen Fire Fighters

Cultural canoe reconnects families to the coast

Wave Riders explore the North Coast, B.C. shores in a large canoe as a way to unplug and be present

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

PM Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan meet in advance of federal cabinet meetings in Nanaimo

Are your kids anxious about going back to school?

BC Children’s Hospital offers tips to help your children be mindful and reduce stress

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Meanwhile, appeal court dismisses Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

This trash heap in Vancouver could be yours for $3.9 million

Sitting atop 6,000 square feet, the home was built in 1912, later destroyed by fire

Team Canada’s next game postponed at Little League World Series

They’re back in action on Wednesday against Peurto Rico

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme

Said he and Trump arranged payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Most Read