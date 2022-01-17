B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at a press conference in Vancouver on September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at a press conference in Vancouver on September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Premier Horgan completes throat cancer treatment, says he’s ‘feeling better every day’

B.C.’s premier was diagnosed with throat cancer in fall 2021

B.C.’s premier said he has completed his treatment course for throat cancer.

Premier Horgan tweeted out the news Monday (Jan. 17) with a Star Trek reference.

“They had the phasers on stun and my treatment is complete,” Horgan posted, thanking the health workers at BC Cancer for their work.

“A little less robust than before, but feeling better every day. See you soon!”

The premier first announced his diagnosis in early November, having undergone a throat biopsy to diagnose the cancer the week prior.

Horgan appointed Solicitor General Mike Farnworth as deputy premier to take over public appearances and any other responsibilities the premier was unable to attend to while being treated.

The premier is working remotely but is expected to make his first public appearance next month.

READ MORE: B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CancerJohn Horgan

Previous story
Prince Rupert Rampage and Terrace River Kings deadlocked on the ice
Next story
Flights sent to assess Tonga damage after volcanic eruption

Just Posted

Rupert Rampage goaltender, Kieran Sharpe, makes a save versus the Terrace River Kings. Both teams’ general managers agreed Sharpe was one of the stars of the game. (Photo: Facebook)
Prince Rupert Rampage and Terrace River Kings deadlocked on the ice

Commercial seine fishers haul their net while fishing for pink and chum salmon in Chatham Strait, Admiralty Island, Alaska. (Supplied photo)
Alaska harvests millions of Salmon bound for B.C. and North Coast

Dai Fukasaku had music in his heart before a key change led him to seafood and sushi. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Key change from music to sushi

A tsunami advisory map issued by the City of Prince Rupert on Jan. 15 shows waterfront areas that are at risk. (Photo: supplied)
UPDATED: Tsunami advisory lifted for North Coast