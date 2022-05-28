Prelude to Pride in Prince Rupert

Rainbow Community Potluck is a new Prince Rupert group wanting to make community connections with those who are part of LGBTQ2SIA+ community and its supporters. An open, community invited, potluck dinner is planned for June 26 welcoming all supporters. (Photo: Supplied)

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church is inviting all community members to a “Prelude to Pride” worship service on May 29 at 11 a.m.

“As lesbian, gay, bi, trans, queer, two-spirit, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQ2SIA+) communities get ready for Pride Month, the service invites everyone to join in worship of a God who loves and cares for all their people,” Tom Kertes, group representative said. “We gather to worship a loving and affirming God.”

Wanting to make the event an annual gathering, Kertes stated hopefully it will blend with other Pride Month festivities to celebrate equality for LGBTQ2SIA+ people.

The inaugural “Prelude to Pride” service will be 11 a.m. at the church, 460 McBride Street.

Kertes also introduced the Rainbow Community Potluck, a new community group that plans to bring people from the lesbian, gay, bi, and trans communities together in an old-fashioned way — through face-to-face gatherings.

The group will hold its first potluck during Pride Month and hopes it will lead to social gatherings, potlucks, games, movie nights, and other face-to-face community events throughout the year.

“The more connected we are on a personal level the stronger we are as a community,” Kertes, an organizer for the group said. said.

“With social media and the last couple years of COVID lockdowns, it’s been hard to get people together for community building. Bringing together people from the lesbian, gay, bi, trans, and Q+communities in Prince Rupert will help strengthen our connections to each other. Hopefully, this Pride Potluck can turn into something more.”

“Everyone is welcome to attend this event – help build community and support equality… for the North Coast region and beyond,” he said. “Everyone who supports equality for all for LGBTQ2SIA+ is welcome to join us.”

The potluck dinner will be on June 26, starting at 5 p.m. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

For more information, or to RSVP, please contact Tom Kertes at tomkertes@gmail.com.

