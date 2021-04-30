Pre-dawn decimation at dock

The Brianna Kay is seen on the shoreline as a burnt-out shell after the pleasure yacht was destroyed in an early morning fire on April 30. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

An early morning fire destroyed the Brianna Kay docked at Rushbrook Floats leaving nothing but a charred shell on April 30.

Nine firefighters and three trucks attended the 4:38 a.m. call to find the 45 ft large pleasure yacht well involved with fire in the cabin area, Chad Cooper deputy cheif of Prince Rupert Fire Rescue, said.

Crews were required to connect a portable pump with the standpipe system later utilized to contain the blaze.

“Due to the high fuel load from the fiberglass the cabin was fully engulfed and the boat is a total loss,” Cooper said.

The Coast Guard was called in to assist with towing the boat away from the dock where it was moored.

Just as it reached the shoreline the vessel ‘semi sunk’ Cooper said, as it took on water and became partially submerged.

The owner of the vessel had been on board earlier in the evening and the fire is not considered suspicious.

There were no injuries, and with the fire crew’s quick action, no other boats were damaged in the incident, Cooper said.

K-J Millar | Journalist

