B.C Hydro sub-station (File photo)

Power restored after brief outage

Parts of the city left without electricity for roughly one hour Saturday afternoon, May 11

Large parts of the city were left without power lasting only a short while from about 4:20pm till just after 5pm in the evening on Saturday, May 11.

The City of Prince Rupert’s webpage gave residents concerned over the outage a link to B.C Hydro’s online website for updates on the status of the outage.

Power was restored shortly after 5pm.

The power cut affected other cities on the North Coast as far as Hazelton, Smithers and Fraser Lake which experienced similar outages.

The cause of the outage is not yet know and officials could not be reached for comment. More to come…

READ MORE: Late night power outage affects 1030 Prince Rupert customers

READ MORE: BC Hydro crews investigate power outage in Prince Rupert


gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Evacuation ordered amid Fraser Lake fire

Just Posted

Power restored after brief outage

Parts of the city left without electricity for roughly one hour Saturday afternoon

Killer Whale sighting at Prince Rupert Whale Festival

North Coast Ecology Centre Society second annual event with dancers and a Mother’s Day movie

Why We Relay: I’m with Isaac

Prince Rupert high school student on surviving five months of cancer treatment, and brain surgery

Kaien Safety trainer gets philanthropic in his retirement

At 75, Kevin Newton is setting up a palliative care home and women’s education fund in Prince Rupert

No charges laid in VIP fishing trip to Ecstall River, anglers told

But DFO says ongoing conversations will limit likelihood of repeat incidents

Trudeau says B.C. money laundering report is ‘extremely alarming’

B.C. ranks fourth for money laundering among a division of six regions in Canada

Evacuation ordered amid Fraser Lake fire

It isn’t known yet how many people will be affected

Evacuation plans being made as wildfire rages near Fraser Lake

The fire has grown 100 hectares in size

Ontario woman says missing caretaker in downtown Victoria fire is her stepson

Audrey Draeger said she has not been in contact with Michael Draeger since 2016

B.C. SPCA reminds public to travel safely with pets this summer

“We recommend that pets are kept inside the vehicle in a secured crate or restrained with a dog seatbelt.”

One dead, two in serious condition after ‘violent struggle’ at Vancouver Island home

Central Saanich police officers and the Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit are on scene at the home

Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up

1 in 500,000 chance: Alberta couple welcomes third set of twins

A Red Deer couple is thrilled to welcome their third set of twins

‘It’s tragic’: Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Most Read