Power outages and closed schools in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert residents woke up to power outages, closed schools and messy road conditions on Jan. 18. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Numerous power outages and downed lines are affecting Prince Rupert residents this morning, Jan. 18, after heavy wet snow fell during the night, creating messy chaos.

The City of Prince Rupert is asking drivers to proceed with extreme caution.

The RCMP posted on its social media page it is experiencing difficulties with non-emergency numbers and advised the front desk is closed. The organization requests patience and states to call 911 in emergencies only.

School District 52 schools in the city and Port Edward are closed.

The City of Prince Rupert has posted on its social media page that crews are working in full force with snow removal. However, with a combination of equipment breakdowns and a high number of downed power lines, it is making snow removal a challenge.

“BC Hydro and Citywest are out attending to the situation and we ask that you give them space to work.”