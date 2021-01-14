Power outages affect thousands of BC Hydro customers in northern B.C.

An electricity outage across Prince Rupert and Port Edward, as well as Hazleton and Prince George regions, affected thousands of BC Hydro customers on Jan. 14.
BC Hydro listed on it’s website more than 12 different outages affecting 8000 customers across northern B.C.
Sixteen additional outages extended to Masset in Haida Gwaii and down the Sunshine Coast cutting off power to a further 2326 customers.
Transmission circuit failure is the listed cause on the BC Power Outages webpage with the power outage starting at 2:47 pm and electricity being restored in Prince Rupert at 3:15 pm.
K-J Millar | Journalist
