Power outage in Prince Rupert under investigation

BCHydro crews are working on a power outage on the east side of the city

751 customers were out of power on June 6 in Prince Rupert. (BCHydro/Google Maps)

More than 750 BC Hydro customers in Prince Rupert are out of power.

For people east of 11th Avenue and south of Humphrey Street, the power went out at 4:40 p.m. on June 6. The cause is currently under investigation.

More to come.