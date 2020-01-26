UPDATE: Power restored after outage in Prince Rupert

Power was out in the entire downtown area for a time on Sunday afternoon

A Jan. 26 power outage knocked out service to Prince Rupert’s downtown, and more. (BC Hydro map)

Power was out in much of Prince Rupert this afternoon, including the entire downtown, due to a downed wire.

The outage occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. More than 1,250 customers were affected by the outage. The affected areas were north of Comox Ave., west of Albert Ave., and south of Manson Way.

As of 5 p.m. on Sunday BC Hydro no longer listed any service outages for the area on their website, with affected customers reporting that their power had returned.

