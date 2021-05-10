Power outage affects 8000 BC Hydro customers in Prince Rupert area

A power outage across areas in Prince Rupert has left over 8000 BC Hydro customers without electricity on May 10.

The outage began at 3:50 p.m. and as of 4:20 p.m., electricity was yet to be restored to 8005 customers in Prince Rupert and Port Edward.

The outage resulted from a transmission circuit failure as reported by BC Hydro on their outage map.

In a tweet, BC Hydro said that crews have been assigned to restore power to the affected areas.

Northern View has reached out to BC Hydro for a comment.

More to come…

