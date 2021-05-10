Over 8000 BC Hydro customers have been affected by the power outage. (BC Hydro outage map)

Power outage affects 8000 BC Hydro customers in Prince Rupert area

BC Hydro has assigned crews to restore power

A power outage across areas in Prince Rupert has left over 8000 BC Hydro customers without electricity on May 10.

The outage began at 3:50 p.m. and as of 4:20 p.m., electricity was yet to be restored to 8005 customers in Prince Rupert and Port Edward.

The outage resulted from a transmission circuit failure as reported by BC Hydro on their outage map.

In a tweet, BC Hydro said that crews have been assigned to restore power to the affected areas.

Northern View has reached out to BC Hydro for a comment.

More to come…

