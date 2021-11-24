Emergency responders secure the intersection of 6th and Fulton St. near Annunication School on Nov. 24 after power lines fell from high winds. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Power lines down in city and outages in area

More than 630 customer affected by outages in the region

A hydro line at the corner of 6th Ave. and Fulton has blown down due to high winds, on Nov. 24. BC Hydro and emergency crews were on site as of

The intersection near Annunciation School and PA’s Variety store is cordoned off while repairs are completed.

“After first responders show up they will secure the area, ” Bob Gammer, northern community relations for BC Hydro said.

“It is best to keep away from the area for at least ten meters, Gammer said adding for reference that is the length of a city bus.

“Just standing close can increase the risk to people.”

Gammer said as of 2 p.m. BC Hydro crews were on site working to energize the line and put ‘grounds’ in for worker protection.

“We have 180 customers out with this outage. I don’t have an estimated time of restoration. It will depend on what needs to be repaired, ” Gammer said.

“Wind … may have an effect as we need to always put safety first.

Updates will be provided by crews to the trouble as repairs progress.

Gammer said hydro is also out in LaxKw’alaams, Metlakatla and in parts of Digby Island, affecting 450 customers.

 
Hydro lines are down at the corner of 6th Ave. and Fulton Street on Nov. 24. BC Hydro Crews and emergency responders were on site securing the area and completing repairs. Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

