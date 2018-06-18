Power goes out for more than 2,300 in Prince Rupert

BC Hydro is investigating the cause of a power outage in Prince Rupert on June 18. (File photo)

More than 2,300 BC Hydro customers were out of power overnight in Prince Rupert.

On both sides of Highway 16, north of Second Avenue and South of Seal Cove Road, the power was out for almost two hours after 12:46 a.m.

“The crews that were assigned to that work last night did a complete patrol of that line, and no definitive cause was found for the outage,” Dave Mosure, the northern community relations for BC Hydro, said. “That does happen. There’s any number of causes. A branch may have touched it and fell clear, it may have unfortunately been an animal, it could be wind.”

Mosure said BC Hydro often doesn’t find the cause of an outage.

The power was restored at 2:38 a.m.

