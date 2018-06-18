BC Hydro is investigating the cause of a power outage in Prince Rupert on June 18. (File photo)

Power goes out for more than 2,300 in Prince Rupert

Many lost power briefly overnight on June 18

More than 2,300 BC Hydro customers were out of power overnight in Prince Rupert.

On both sides of Highway 16, north of Second Avenue and South of Seal Cove Road, the power was out for almost two hours after 12:46 a.m.

READ MORE: BC Hydro sees uptick in power line accidents during yard work

“The crews that were assigned to that work last night did a complete patrol of that line, and no definitive cause was found for the outage,” Dave Mosure, the northern community relations for BC Hydro, said. “That does happen. There’s any number of causes. A branch may have touched it and fell clear, it may have unfortunately been an animal, it could be wind.”

Mosure said BC Hydro often doesn’t find the cause of an outage.

The power was restored at 2:38 a.m.

READ MORE: Power restored to Prince Rupert industrial park after dump truck hits hydro pole


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

Just Posted

Power goes out for more than 2,300 in Prince Rupert

Many lost power briefly overnight on June 18

B.C. turns up the heat

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for most the province due to high temperatures

New minister joins Prince Rupert’s Anglican parish

Paul Williams moved south to lead St. Andrew’s Anglican Cathedral

Students set new records at Prince Rupert Middle School track day

Three new marks set on June 15 at Charles Hays Secondary School

Prince Rupert Chevron’s tanks run dry

The Second Avenue West gas station began to turn away customers on Saturday morning

This Week Podcast — Episode 89

Cruise ship season is upon us, and special guests talk about the upcoming Bushwacker dinner

Sweden beats South Korea 1-0

Sweden gets benefit of video review in World Cup

Blue Jay Roberto Osuna not expected to appear in court

The Blue Jays pitcher is charged with one count of assault by Toronto police

Global warming cooks up ‘a different world’ over 3 decades

Over 30 years the world’s annual temperature has warmed nearly 1 degree according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

Deep concerns arise over the child separation policy in the U.S.

Strong earthquake in Japan kills 3

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck the area early Monday near Osaka

B.C. NHL prospect expected to make ‘full recovery’ after an incident in Calgary

Jordy Bellerive was injured in a reported house fire Saturday night

BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

Young hit the fan near one of the 45-yard lines

Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

Two Mexican World Cup fans were among those hit

Most Read