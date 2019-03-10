UPDATE: RCMP confirm man in his 30s shot dead in Chilliwack

RCMP were on scene at Alexander Ave. and Lois Lane early Sunday morning, with a tent set up and area under investigation. Jessica Peters/ The Progress

Chilliwack RCMP have confirmed they are investigating a homicide on Alexander Avenue, Sunday morning.

An area surrounding the corner of Alexander Ave. and Lois Lane was blocked off at 6:30 a.m. when police arrived to the scene. The business area is blocked off from the McDonald’s, to the Safeway parking lot and everywhere in between. A large tent was set up at the intersection, beside a gravel parking lot.

People in the area reported earlier today that there is a body under the tent, and that police are canvassing for information. Others say police have told them there was a shooting in the area.

RCMP confirmed this to news media at about 11:15 a.m., saying they believe the shooting was targeted and that the victim was known to police.

RCMP on scene were laying out small evidence markers on the street earlier in the day.

An RCMP dog team was being brought in, and both Alexander and Railway Avenues were completely blocked to through traffic for the morning.

Earlier in the morning, at about 6 a.m., fire crews rushed to McCammon elementary at the end of Wellington Avenue to respond to a car fire in the school’s back parking lot. And while it may not be connected, the Chilliwack General Hospital also was on lockdown Sunday morning.

Most businesses in that area are closed on Sundays, however, customers at McDonald’s were also being asked to leave as the dog team searches the large area.

Watch this page for more information as it becomes available.