News Bulletin file photo

Possible shooting at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

A former Saanich mayor has reported possible gunfire at the Departure Bay terminal in Nanaimo

A police incident has been reported at the Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island.

Nanaimo RCMP and B.C. Ferries were not immediately available for comment.

A reporter is headed to the scene.

More to come.

Previous story
Register voters in high school: Chief Electoral Officer
Next story
B.C. breweries win big at 2018 World Beer Cup

Just Posted

Queen Charlotte Lodge fined $47,500 for oversized halibut

Second major penalty for QCL since December 2016

Gitga’at Guardian runs aground

Gitga’at Emergency Response team manager says the matter is under an internal investigation

Sunny day in Rupert for the carnival

Photos from the weekend festivities at the carnival on the North Coast, B.C.

News briefs: Pembina, protecting Mariners Park and painted crosswalks

Prince Rupert’s round up from the weekend of May 5

Tsimshian mural takes shape inside Charles Hays Secondary School

Artist and Sm’algyax teacher, Kelli Clifton, presented her work and wisdom to students

MVP of the Week: Reaching for the top

Dakota Swim-McNeil has gone from doing flips in her house to winning golds in competition

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Rod Brind’Amour named head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes

Campbell River, B.C. product takes helm of team he led to Stanley Cup victory in 2006

BC Rugby looks to app for better concussion tests

Organization to use mobile app to track concussion data and streamline player assessments

Police should determine gun restrictions, not politicians: Trudeau

Under pressure to restrict semi-automatic rifles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defers to police

Afghan vet alleges sexual misconduct against NDP MP Christine Moore

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to issue a statement later today

Register voters in high school: Chief Electoral Officer

Report recommends longer campaigns for snap elections

Lack of pipelines costing Canada billions: study

A new report by the Fraser Institute suggests Canada could miss out on $15.8 billion this year

Dawson City murder victim identified as man from B.C.

Kevin McGowan, 41, was killed in Dawson City April 30. His death was previous classified as suspicious

Most Read