Possible shooting at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

A former Saanich mayor has reported possible gunfire at the Departure Bay terminal in Nanaimo

A police incident has been reported at the Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island.

Nanaimo RCMP and B.C. Ferries were not immediately available for comment.

A reporter is headed to the scene.

More to come.

Reporter/photographer heading to the scene to look into this report. #Nanaimo https://t.co/PkWmc0O1AB — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) May 8, 2018