Port warns residents of upcoming controlled burn

Two weeks mid-July, the Port of Prince Rupert will burn materials cleared for its connector corridor

Clearing has been completed on South Kaien Island for the Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

The Port of Prince Rupert is warning residents that it’s conducting a controlled burn as it clears the way for the Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor.

Ken Veldman, the director of public affairs for the Port of Prince Rupert, said the clearing is completed on South Kaien Island where they plan to do some quarrying in the future.

The port’s clearing of South Kaien Island made headlines in April when Prince Rupert residents noticed its proximity to Barrett Fort, which was built and manned for the Second World War. Veldman reiterated that the port’s plans for the remnants of the fort have not changed.

“We don’t have any project that expects to impact it in any way. At the same time, we don’t have any plans to do anything with the fort itself,” Veldman said.

He confirmed the fort’s remnants are still at the site.

The shrubs and trees collected from the area will be burned for two weeks in mid-July.

“If you hit the right wind and atmospheric pressures, and the right heat on the fire, it shouldn’t be noticeable at all, other than maybe some light smoke,” Veldman said.

In June 2017, the Port of Prince Rupert apologized for its controlled burn of treated wood waste, after residents of Port Edward complained of dark smoke and the smell of chemicals. Veldman said the materials being destroyed in this burn have not been treated.

“We’ll be ensuring that the contractor is active with the management of that burn, and obviously if conditions shift on us, we’ll ensure we put that fire out to minimize any impact that it might have,” he said. “Hopefully the weather agrees and we get it done quickly.”

Once built, the Connector Corridor will create a more direct route between Ridley Island and the Fairview Container Terminal, bypassing Prince Rupert’s downtown. The project is also anticipated to reduce the environmental footprint of Ray-Mont Logistics’s intermodal trade.

Community members can call 250-627-5621 with questions or concerns.

