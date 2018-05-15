Port of Prince Rupert performing better than expected after winter: CN Rail

CN Rail increased its capital expenditures by $200 million to reach $3.4 billion

CN Rail says that its operations are performing better than it expected so far in the second quarter after a rough winter that led to the replacement of its chief executive.

Chief financial officer Ghislain Houle told a transportation conference on Tuesday that volumes are up 14 per cent in the first two weeks of May after falling four per cent in the first quarter.

Demand is strong for frac sand, lumber, Canadian grain and coal, he said.

The Montreal-based railway says its port facility at Prince Rupert is expanding faster than expected and should hit capacity two years ahead of schedule.

Houle says the operating performance will see a particular improvement in the fourth quarter after significant investments in the railway network, especially in Western Canada.

CN Rail increased its capital expenditures by $200 million to reach $3.4 billion, is qualifying hundreds of new conductors and buying 200 locomotives over the next three years.

Two days after CN Rail dumped its CEO in March, his interim replacement, Jean-Jacques Ruest, apologized for the railway’s poor performance last winter and promised immediate action to clear the backlog of grain shipments.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PNE Prize Home will be relocated to the Okanagan
Next story
B.C. man continues search for young boy depicted in his mother’s painting

Just Posted

Port of Prince Rupert performing better than expected after winter: CN Rail

CN Rail increased its capital expenditures by $200 million to reach $3.4 billion

Council briefs: public kayak float opening soon, and small businesses face big challenges

Prince Rupert city council held a meeting on May 14

Rescued bears ‘Gwaay Taan’ and ‘Taan Sqwaana’ return to Haida Gwaii

Two orphaned black bears are home on Haida Gwaii after wintering at Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter

Prince Rupert welcomes biggest B.C. Dance Competition

More than 390 dancers from B.C. and Alberta took to the stage from May 6-12

Seamen fall to Northmen in early season clash

Seamen give up 20 second half points in losing effort

Mutrie and Payne repeat top finishes in Crest Glory Days

Learn to Run participants finish their 13-week program with Rupert Runners organized race

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

B.C. man continues search for young boy depicted in his mother’s painting

A man is searching for the man in his mother’s painting

Don’t play the odds with your pets

BC SPCA asks people to leave pets at home, not in their cars

More B.C. Baby Boomers selling city homes to retire at the cottage: survey

British Columbians looking to recreational properties near lakes and in rural B.C. regions

Fleury tops Vegas Golden Knights merchandise flying off shelves

French Canadian goalie’s jersey leading the way in sales

PNE Prize Home will be relocated to the Okanagan

The grand prize package features a gorgeous 3025 sq. foot that will be relocated to Naramata

Baby bibs, blankets contain toxins Canada banned in other products: report

Chemicals, known as PFAS, are used in non-stick surfaces and water-resistant fabrics

B.C. WHL team owners can be named in lawsuit over players’ wages: court

A class-action lawsuit is asking for back wages, overtime and vacation pay

Most Read