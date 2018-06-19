Port of Prince Rupert announces Fairview Phase 2B expansion

Phase 2B of the Fairview Container Terminal expansion was announced in Prince Rupert on June 19. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Canada’s second largest container terminal is about to get a lot more cargo — 1.8 million TEUs worth.

On June 19, the Port of Prince Rupert and DP World announced the next expansion for the Fairview Container Terminal. When Phase 2B is complete in 2022, it will increase its annual capacity by 1.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units. In 2017, Phase 2A increased Fairview’s capacity by 500,000 TEUs to 1.35 million.

The Port of Prince Rupert and DP World have agreed on terms of a project development plan that outlines the next phase of expansion for the DP World Prince Rupert Fairview Container Terminal.

The Phase 2B expansion will increase annual throughput capacity at Canada’s second largest container terminal to 1.8 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) when complete in 2022.

DP World Group Chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, said: “Canada is an important part of our global network and we are delighted to confirm these plans, which underline our commitment to Prince Rupert, which plays a major role in enabling trade in the region and across the west coast with rail connections inland to the rest of the country and the United States. It also demonstrates the excellent relationships built with the Port Authority and the confidence we both share in the future and the creation of jobs in the community, stimulating the local and regional economy. I would like to thank all our partners and people at Prince Rupert for their commitment and ongoing support.”

The Fairview Phase 2B project follows the 2017 completion of Fairview Phase 2A, which increased the terminal capacity by 500,000 TEUs to its current capacity of 1.35 million TEUs. Construction on Phase 2B will begin in mid-2019. There will be an initial gradual release of capacity to 1.6 million TEUs, in 2020 following the completed expansion of the container yard to the south.

Port of Prince Rupert Chair, Bud Smith, said: “The execution of this agreement signifies DP World’s commitment to enabling Canadian trade with another significant investment that will bring a total of one million additional TEUs of container capacity to the Port of Prince Rupert in less than five years. This project will provide critical trade-enabling infrastructure for Canada’s west coast, a timely response to forecasted growth in trans-Pacific trade and supportive of Canada’s efforts to diversify markets through new free trade agreements such as the CPTPP.”

The project will expand the container yard from its current 32 hectares to 41 hectares and add two new rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes as well as an eighth dock gantry crane. The existing maintenance and administration buildings will be relocated to create additional container storage capacity.

Expansion and relocation of the truck gate to the south end of the terminal, where it will connect with the Fairview – Ridley Connector project being advanced by the Port of Prince Rupert, will also improve efficiency. The Phase 2B project will further expand on-dock rail capacity with the addition of 6,680 feet of working track, for a total of 24,680 feet of on-dock rail by 2022.

CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, JJ Ruest, said: “Together with our supply chain partners, this expansion, combined with CN’s investments in B.C. and across its rail network, positions us to drive this unique trade gateway success story forward.”

The project will have significant economic impact on Prince Rupert and the surrounding region, creating approximately 300 additional full-time equivalent (FTE) positions at Fairview Container Terminal.

ILWU Local 505 President, Glen Edwards, said: “Our casual and full-time members are some of the best at what they do in North America, and we’re ready to meet new demand while continuing to provide an exceptional service. We’re thankful for the leadership shown by DP World and the Port of Prince Rupert to continue investing in infrastructure that supports hundreds of local jobs and strengthens the economic resiliency of our region.”

Lax Kw’alaams Mayor, John Helin, said: “The continued expansion of the Fairview Container Terminal is welcome news and represents further economic participation and shared prosperity for our members and the entire region.”

Metlakatla Chief Councillor, Harold Leighton, said: “We are excited to continue playing a significant role in the development and successful operation of intermodal activities in Prince Rupert, which have a positive impact on the lives of so many.”

