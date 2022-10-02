The Port Edward all candidate forum is on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Port Edward Community Centre. (Image: Prince Rupert District Chamber of Commerce/Facebook)

Port Edwards All Candidates Forum is Oct. 3 at Community Centre

The debate will begin at 7 p.m.

Port Edward voters have a chance to hear from the district’s mayoral and council candidates during the all-candidates forum on Oct. 3, hosted by Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce.

The debate will start at 7 p.m. at the Port Edward Community Centre and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Candidates will have one minute to make an impression on the audience during opening statements and an additional minute for closing statements near the end of the two-hour program.

Three citizens are vying for the position of mayor. They are Knut Bjorndal, Shawn Pettit and Carl Schmidt.

Eight others have put their name in the ring for one of six councillor positions: James Brown, Danial Franzen, Colleen McDonald, Christine Mckenzie, Kevin Mudge and Teresa Forster.

The public is encouraged to submit their questions for the candidates by emailing rupertchamber@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert candidates heat up electoral conversation with port tax cap scrapping

 
