Boat sinks while moored at Rushbrook floats

Port Edward Harbour Authority will lift the boat before destroying it

The Port Edward Harbour Authority have been monitoring a boat that capsized in Rushbrook Harbour over the weekend.

Keri Weick, general manager at the Harbour Authority, said the sunken boat was discovered on Oct. 21. She said it was likely the boat sank due to poor maintenance.

“Most likely a board came loose,” she said.

After the boat was found, Harbour Authority staff monitored the boat through the day and overnight.

Weick said the boat will be lifted today and crews from the Harbour Authority will salvage what they can from the vessel.

“We’ll let the owner of it take anything sentimental off of it, and then we have to have it destroyed because it is in such bad shape,” Weick said.



