Port Edward volunteer firefighter Brittany Waite in Sept. 2022 shows her son Chayse, the fire truck she drives to keep the public safe. New funding for the department will help to keep the firefighters safe. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Port Edward volunteer firefighter Brittany Waite in Sept. 2022 shows her son Chayse, the fire truck she drives to keep the public safe. New funding for the department will help to keep the firefighters safe. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Port Edward firefighters will be safer with a portion of $6.3 million for PPE

Volunteer fire rescue dept. to receive $30,000 boost for safety equipment

Firefighters in Port Edward will be kept safer with their share of $6.3 million being allocated for equipment and training to bolster emergency response in the community, the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness announced on Feb. 16.

Mayor of the Port Edward District said the funding is gratefully received and will help the department a lot.

“The money came at just the right time to upgrade the personal protective equipment for the firefighters,” he said.

A $30,000 funding boost will be provided to the district’s volunteer fire department through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF). The program is distributing money to 114 local governments, First Nations, volunteer and composite fire departments. Composite fire departments have a mix of paid staff and volunteers.

“Many people across the province live in communities with fire services delivered by volunteer or part-volunteer fire departments and they depend on those fire crews to keep them and their families safe when fires happen,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “These fire crews have different challenges than most fire departments, and this funding will go a long way by supporting them to purchase new or replacement equipment and deliver training to their volunteers and staff.”

Other Northern B.C. fire departments are benefitting from the funding distribution. Also included is Masset which received $19,218 for equipment upgrades; Daajing Giids, $29,878 for training and equipment; Sandspit for equipment in the amount of $29,994; Smithers, $29,971 for training and equipment; Telkwa, $30,000 for replacement turnout gear; new Hazelton, $25,000 for gear upgrades and Vanderhoof, $9,998 for portable radios to improve communications systems.

“Volunteer and composite fire departments are vital public safety partners in B.C.’s local and First Nations communities,” said Brian Godlonton, B.C.’s fire commissioner. “This funding for new equipment and training will support dedicated fire crews as they continue their important work in keeping communities safe.

More than $111 million has been distributed to 1,300 projects helping to mitigate and prepare for disasters and climate-related emergencies through the CEPF program since 2017. The funding runs from several streams, including public notification and evacuation planning, emergency support services, and extreme heat risk mapping, assessment and planning.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. teacher suspended for triggering student with documented safety needs
Next story
Health tax changes, expedited permitting top B.C. Chamber of Commerce’s wish list

Just Posted

The Talask Skye was found adrift and tied to a log during a Canadian Coast Guard search for three missing men on Feb. 21. (Photo: supplied)
3 missing boaters found safe north of Prince Rupert

Visit Prince Rupert put up new signs around the city as part of their wayfinding project. (Photo: Facebook)
Masset and Prince Rupert to benefit from $286,000 PacifiCan funding

Port Edward volunteer firefighters will benefit from improved safety with $30,000 in funding from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF). Port Ed. volunteer firefighters are seen in Sept. 2022 a fundraising barbeque they hosted. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Port Edward firefighters will be safer with a portion of $6.3 million for PPE

A vehicle on fire is shown in CCTV footage from a Feb. 10 arsonist attack at a property in the 1600 block of 11th Ave. East. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert RCMP are looking for an arsonist in two recent fires