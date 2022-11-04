Port Edward continues remedial work in preparation for Alder Avenue housing complex

Residents may notice increased traffic and trucks around the site

Pacific Aurora Construction Management Limited has been named as the new residential developer for a subdivision on Alder Ave. in Port Edward. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Site preparation for the proposed housing development at Alder Avenue in Port Edward is moving into its second phase.

The work started the first week of November and should take one to two weeks, Lorraine Page, director of finance at the District of Port Edward said.

Residents might see large trucks hauling material in and out of the site using Evergreen Drive, Alder Avenue and Skeena Drive.

In 2021, the district accepted proposals from developers to create a new residential subdivision on municipal-owned land along Alder Avenue.

In April 2022, the district started the first phase of remediation.

This included removing and replacing fill at the potential building site, Page said.

Wood chips and debris from the mill, known as “hog fuel,” were used as fill in the past.

Phase two will involve removing and replacing the rest of the fill.

Council’s vision for the new development is 11 high-quality single-family homes.

They selected Pacific Aurora Construction Management as the developer for this phase of the property.

“Housing development has been one of our major focus areas and the purchase and development of the Alder Avenue property was an important part of moving forward with our vision,” Bjorndal said.

However, the timeline for construction is still unknown, Page said.

With files from K-J Millar

READ MORE: New housing development announced for Port Edward

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter