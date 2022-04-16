Port Edward celebrates Earth Day

Community clean up planned followed by hotdogs and refreshments

The Port Edward community is inviting North Coast residents to celebrate World Earth Day on April 23 (Saturday) with a community clean-up and refreshments to follow.

World Earth Day is recognized around the globe on April 22 (Friday) with the 2022 theme of “Invest in Our Planet.”

The community clean-up day will start at 9:30 a.m. with everyone meeting at the Port Edward Community Centre, weather permitting. Participants can collect supplies and PPE such as high visibility vests and gloves before being assigned a route.

The Port Edward Fire Department will be on hand to offer first aid and barbeque hotdogs, snacks and drinks before the 12 p.m. close.

Knut Bjordnal, Port Edward mayor, said he couldn’t remember an event like this one in all his years on council. He commended event organizer Colleen McDonald and the five-member committee for showing so much community spirit.

“It really shows that people are stepping up and taking pride in their community. The people who organized this should be commended for their work and dedication,” he said.

The celebration of Earth Day was made possible by a $500 grant from the District of Port Edward and food donations from Safeway, McDonald said.

The idea came to her when she saw garbage and debris piling up in ditches during the pandemic as she walked her dog.

“It’s a great way for people to reconnect and get the community back together,” she said.

Earthday.org states a green future is a prosperous future.

“We need to act boldly, innovate broadly, and implement equitably. It’s going to take all of us. All in. Businesses, governments, and citizens — everyone accounted for and everyone accountable. A partnership for the planet … ” states the earthday.org website. “Now is the time for the unstoppable courage to preserve and protect our health, our families, our livelihoods… together, we must Invest In Our Planet.”

The organization states there is still time to solve the climate crisis.

“There is time to choose a prosperous and sustainable future, and time to restore nature and build a healthy planet for our children and their children. Time is short.”

