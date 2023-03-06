Port Edward Council appointed Robert Grodecki as the districts new chief administrative officer during their Feb. 28 regular meeting. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/The Northern View)

Port Edward announces new CAO

Robert Grodecki officially starts on Mar. 27

Port Edward council officially appointed Robert Grodecki as the district’s new chief administrative officer during their regular meeting on Feb. 28.

Grodecki is a seasoned North Coaster.

“Having been born and raised in Prince Rupert provides me with a wealth of background knowledge,” he wrote in a press release from the District of Port Edward on Jan. 26.

“I am a strategic thinker and problem solver who wants to support the district’s strategic priorities.”

Some residents may recognize his name from his time as executive director of the North Coast-Skeena First Nations Stewardship Society, a position he has held for the last 10 years.

Alternatively, residents of Port Edward might remember him from the four years he served as corporate administrator for the City of Prince Rupert.

Mayor Knut Bjorndal welcomed the new staff member.

“We are pleased that we have been able to fill this important position from our local area. On behalf of council and the community, we look forward to welcoming Robert to Port Edward and working with him on our many new and important initiatives,” Bjorndal stated in the district’s press release.

Grodecki will be officially starting in his new role Mar. 27, Lorraine Page, director of finance said.

Elsie Lemke was brought in as interim chief administrative officer for the last three months to fill the role while the district searched for someone to take over permanently. Her last day with the office was Jan. 27, Page confirmed.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
