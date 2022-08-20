Port Clements takes steps towards safer street crossing

Two potential crosswalks have been proposed for the community

Port Clements council has taken the first steps towards getting its first crosswalk. One is proposed for in front of the Port Clements Museum. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Port Clements passed a motion bringing the community one step closer to having its first crosswalk during their general council meeting on Aug. 15.

The motion gives staff the go-ahead to invite the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) to the community to start developing designs for two potential crosswalks.

Both street features are proposed for Bayview Drive, one at the Bayview Market and the second at the Port Clements Museum.

At the Bayview Market crosswalk, the village will be required to pay for maintenance of the raised concrete islands. However, MOTI will maintain everything else, including the signs and painted lines, Councillor Whitney-Gould said on August 15.

The islands will likely displace one to two parking spaces in front of the Bayview Market, she added.

At the museum, the crosswalk won’t necessarily require the raised features.

the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is hoping to have a designer engineer travel to Port Clements before Christmas of 2022, stated Marjorie Dobson, chief administrative officer, in a report to council. After the plans are drafted, they will once again be presented to council for approval.

The report to council stated that a representative from MOTI visited the community in June to discuss crosswalks, speed signage and sidewalks along Bayview Drive,

While the ministry did not seem inclined to build sidewalks, they did agree to do an assessment of crosswalks, Dobson wrote.

They shared what they found in their feasibility assessment with the village on August 4.

The village had originally requested three crosswalks, but the one proposed for the trail at the community park was not possible because it was too close to a private citizen’s driveway, Dobson stated in the report.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter