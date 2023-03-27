Port Authority provides $60,000 for new laparoscopic machine at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital

A $60,000 PRPA community fund investment into a new laparoscopic surgical tower will allow Prince Rupert surgeons to perform less invasive procedures benefitting patients, announced the organization on March 23. (Photo: supplied)

Patients at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital (PRRH) will have fewer invasive surgeries with a new laparoscopic surgical tower (LST) thanks to a $60,000 contribution from the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA).

A partnership between Northern Health and PRPA has bolstered the Surgical Equipment Optimization Program at the hospital with the state-of-the-art equipment, which will enable the capacity for many types of surgeries, a press release stated on March 23.

With the laparoscopic surgical tower, surgeons and specialists will be able to perform multiple types of minimally invasive procedures without making large incisions. The LST is designed to be a versatile all-in-one machine compatible with numerous other instruments to view and record a wide range of surgeries. The high-quality digital images from the machine will help reduce surgical complications and reach better outcomes.

Julia Pemberton, Northern Health services administrator for PRRH, said having the state-of-the-art technology available at the hospital is also key to attracting and retaining specialists by providing them with access to the appropriate equipment to best serve and support the community.

Prior to the purchase of the new LST, with capital provided by the Community Investment Fund, the hospital had one tower that was used between two operating rooms, which caused logistical challenges. With the new additional tower, the hospital is better able to manage the demand for equipment, with doctors able to perform a wide array of orthopedic, gynecological, ear, nose and throat, as well as general surgeries.

“We are very grateful to the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s Community Investment Fund for the ongoing support toward the purchase of new medical equipment and other upgrades, including this laparoscopic surgical tower which will enable more timely care for patients,” Pemberton said.

Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of PRPA, said his organization is committed to investing in medical equipment that modernizes the local health facilities.

“[It] improves the quality of local healthcare services and helps ensure that people living in communities across the North Coast can receive the surgical procedures they require without having to travel far from home,” he said.

The funding for the LST is the latest contribution from the PRPA and follows other investments to Prince Rupert Regional Hospital made from the community fund, totalling more than $630,000 over the past decade. Other contributions helped support the hospital bed replacement project – $150,000; enhanced cancer care unit – $100,000; diagnostic ultrasound machine upgrade – $72,500; X-ray machine replacement – $69,750; orthopedic surgical equipment – $60,500; cancer screening scope guide – $35,260; in-patient bathtub upgrade – $45,500 and palliative care upgrades- $36,500.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist