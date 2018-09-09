German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck. (The Canadian Press)

Pop singer missing after going overboard on cruise ship off Canadian coast

German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing at sea

A cruise line says German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing at sea after going overboard from one of its ships off the east coast of Canada.

Aida Cruises told The Associated Press in an email that Kueblboeck went overboard from the cruise ship AIDAluna early Sunday.

READ MORE: Coast Guard recovers cruise ship passenger who went overboard near Juan de Fuca Strait

Aida says the ship was stopped and returned to the spot off the coast of Newfoundland where the 33-year-old was believed to have entered the water.

Kueblboeck achieved short-lived fame in 2003 as a contestant on the national talent show “Germany Seeks the Superstar.”

The company says an “intensive search” is underway in co-operation with Canada’s coast guard.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Collaboration key to success for new SD52 superintendent in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Rotary international exchange opens to Prince Rupert students

Cody Schaeffer, a former exchange student, reflects on his one year exchange in Germany

Heart of Our City: Arnie’s kitchen

Arnie Nagy opens his doors for feasts, salmon canning and smoking lessons

Collaboration key to success for new SD52 superintendent in Prince Rupert

Irene LaPierre said she plans to build on the strengths of the district

MVP of the Week: Conquering cancer one pedal at a time

Francis Wolfe has been been cycling to raise money for cancer for the past 10 years

Large CN crew changes rail ties between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Upgrades part of CN’s $340M investment in the province this year

MVP of the Week: Conquering cancer one pedal at a time

Francis Wolfe has been been cycling to raise money for cancer for the past 10 years

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Pop singer missing after going overboard on cruise ship off Canadian coast

German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing at sea

‘It’s pretty embarrassing:’ Winnipeg aims to put less poop in river

3.2 million litres of raw sewage and rainfall runoff spilled into Winnipeg’s river system last month

B.C. VIEWS: Canada’s carbon tax house of cards is falling down

Revealed as just another sales tax, it’s doomed in B.C. and nationally

Back on the ice: Humboldt Broncos play first regular season game since the crash

16 were killed after a crash on a Saskatchewan highway

Magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

People were woken up before 6 a.m. by the shaking

Death toll nears 40 from northern Japan earthquake

The magnitude 6.7 earthquake before daybreak Thursday knocked out power and train service

Serena Williams loses game for arguing during US Open loss to Osaka

Tennis star called the umpire a ‘liar’

Most Read