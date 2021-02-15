Police watchdog investigating after man injured during well-being check in Vanderhoof

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after an officer-involved incident left one man injured after a well-being check in Vanderhoof.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO), RCMP officers were called to a well-being check at a residence in the 1000-block of Kenny Road just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 13). Police said they found two women and a man inside. The man was bound by court-ordered conditions to not be in contact with the women.

When Mounties attempted to arrest the man, he allegedly resisted and a struggle ensued. The man was taken to the RCMP detachment, where paramedics assessed him and sent him to hospital. At the hospital, it was determined he was seriously injured.

The IIO is investigating to determine if police’s actions were linked to the man’s injuries. The IIO investigates all serious injuries sustained during officer-involved incidents.

