Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

Raids at a greenhouse and two other addresses in British Columbia’s southern Interior have resulted in the seizure of hundreds of thousands of dollars and a substantial amount of drugs.

RCMP Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says officers from the Kamloops detachment and members of B.C.’s anti-gang unit raided three locations around the city.

She says cash valued at more than $350,000 was seized, with much of it from the Sunshine Gardens Greenhouse Superstore, just east of Kamloops.

ALSO READ: Drugs destined for Chilliwack seized in Lower Mainland-wide RCMP investigation

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found when officers served warrants at two other locations and a 40-calibre handgun, ammunition and drug trafficking paraphernalia were also seized.

Two men, aged 24 and 50, were arrested but Shelkie says both have since been released.

She says the evidence is being reviewed and a report will be forwarded to Crown counsel for a decision on charges.

The Canadian Press

