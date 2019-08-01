Agustina Wulandari wants her 4-year-old daughter Samantha back home. Samantha was taken to Indonesia without consent by her father, Brent Erskine. She is with her maternal grandparents in Indonesia, but has autism and Wulandari is worried about her. Erskine is still unaccounted for, and there are worries he could return to Samantha to take her again. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

B.C. father charged with abduction of 4-year-old daughter; remains at large

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

The Victoria Police Department is looking for information on the whereabouts of Brent Erskine, who allegedly abducted his four-year-old daughter Samantha from Victoria to take her to Indonesia.

On June 30, Erskine took Samantha for vacation time based on an agreement with her mother Agustina Wulandari. The couple is separated and Wulandari has sole custody of Samantha. Erskine was allowed a one-week vacation to Vancouver. However, after communications changed between the parents Wulandari became worried.

On July 8 the Victoria Police Department was called and began an investigation with its major crime unit.

Investigators discovered that Samantha was in Indonesia with her maternal grandparents and that Erskine was last known to be in Singapore to obtain a visa.

Crown counsel approved criminal charges against Erskine on July 24.

READ ALSO: Mom thrilled after abducted Saanich toddler located in Europe three years later

Currently, his whereabouts are unknown, and Wulandari fears he may come back to her parents at any moment to retrieve Samantha. While Samantha is with family, Wulandari is worried for her daughter’s well-being because she has autism.

“She’s a bit difficult to handle because she needs me, and I miss her so much,” said Wulandari through tears. “I really want to hug her … She’s my blood, and heaven, she’s my blessing. I really, really want her to come back to me. I really miss my daughter.”

Efforts are underway to return Samantha to Canada, as well as track down Erskine, with Global Affairs Canada and Interpol.

Police are urging Erskine to seek out a Canadian embassy in order to turn himself in.

Anyone with information on Erskine’s whereabouts can contact the Victoria Police at 250-995-7654.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island mom says she will go to court overseas to try to get daughter back

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

 

Brent Erskine is wanted for abducting his daughter, four-year-old Samantha Wulandari. (File contributed/VicPD)

Samantha Wulandari is four years old and has autism. Brent Erskine is wanted for abducted after it was discovered she was in Indonesia after he said he was taking her to Vancouver on June 30. (File contributed/VicPD)

Previous story
Witnesses in trial for alleged killer of Abbotsford police officer didn’t embellish testimony, Crown says
Next story
Advocacy group Equal Voice faces fallout after firing three racialized staffers

Just Posted

Sports Roundup: Prince Rupert headed to Riverboat Days, inaugural Kaien Trailblazer run open

Rowse participates in Ironman 70.3, seniors game prep underway

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

Business briefs: Prince Rupert seeking contractor for landfill, Lax Kw’alaams getting HDTV

Subsea fibre-optic cable from Ketchikan to Prince Rupert, public bids for city work

Kitchen fire causes brief road closure of Third Ave.

Stardust Restaurant will be open for business as usual

Gitxsan salmon crisis team appeals for collaboration

Nation calls for extensive conservation measures that go beyond fishing closures

VIDEO, PHOTOS, STORY: Touring the gardens of Rupert’s best green thumbs

Garden Club fundraiser tours the town exploring Rupert’s best in show

Police searching for father who abducted his child from Victoria

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

Experts alarmed after deer meat from diseased herd allowed into Canada’s food system

CWD was first detected in Canada in 1996, and has since spread across parts of Saskatchewan and Alberta

Lack of oxygen likely caused fatal plane crash near Calgary, says TSB report

The pilot flying the Piper PA-31 Navajo was headed to the Springbank Airport

Free pardons now available for Canadians convicted of simple cannabis possession

Bill C-93 passed in the Senate in June and is now available for Canadians

Witnesses in trial for alleged killer of Abbotsford police officer didn’t embellish testimony, Crown says

Crown and defence to deliver closing statements at trial of Oscar Arfmann

Long-time newspaper delivery man attacked with machete on Vancouver Island

The man, who has only been identified by family as Bob, was attacked early Wednesday morning

Manitoba manhunt shows lack of resources for missing Indigenous women: advocates

The massive manhunt has gripped the country since Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, went missing

Thieves steal ‘Old Town Road’ sign in B.C. as megahit song makes history

Following the theft of the street sign, Sicamous to sell reproductions for $25 each

Most Read