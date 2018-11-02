Police searching for family of Smithers man missing since 1977

The Stewart RCMP are looking to the public’s assistance to locate the family of a Smithers man who went missing 41 years ago. The detachment issued the request in a press release Nov. 2 in the interest, they said, of continuing the historical missing person’s file.

Gerard Krausnig, from Smithers B.C., was reported missing after a boating mishap while fishing the Nass River, near the Meziadin River junction, on July 2, 1977.

“Missing person’s files are never concluded, until the missing is located, no matter how long it takes,” said Cpl. Kevin Wright, Stewart RCMP Detachment Commander. ‘We are attempting to locate any of Mr. Krausnig’s family members, and believe that he may have had a son born in 1977, in Smithers.’

Wright added that in the event human remains are found and the investigators have DNA from family members on file, they will be able to identify missing persons and help bring closure to the families.

If you have any information that can assist in locating Mr. Krausnig’s family, please contact the Stewart RCMP at 250-636-2233 and cite file number 1977-103.

 


