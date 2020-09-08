RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate Prince Rupert man David Wagner. (Photo: supplied)

Police search for wanted Prince Rupert Man

David Wagner escaped custody

A Prince Rupert man who escaped police custody on Sept. 3 is still being sought by the RCMP five days later.

Prince Rupert RCMP request the public’s assistance to locate David Wagner, who was last seen on Sept. 3 near Prince Rupert Regional Hospital, when he fled into the bush.

Despite police efforts he has not been located, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson District Advisory NCO (Media Relations) North District, said on Sept. 8.

David Wagner is 45 years-old, and described as a caucasian male, 183 cms, (5 ft 7 in), 80 kg (176 lbs.). He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Wagner was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark blue long sleeved shirt, dark shoes and a dark blue baseball cap.

RCMP advise to not confront Wagner.

If you have any information about David Wagner or where he might be, please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or the police of jurisdiction in your area.

 
