Penticton RCMP are seeking the rightful owners of a headstone found in January. (RCMP - Submitted)

Police search for family after toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

Authorities in Penticton are hoping to locate the owners of a toddler’s headstone, found on Jan. 14.

Penticton RCMP explained in a release that they came into possession of the headstone last month, but have not been able to identify the family to which it belongs.

The RCMP is hoping that the family will come forward to claim the headstone. They request that anyone with information on the rightful owner, contact them at 250-492-4300.

Most Read