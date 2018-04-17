House fire on Sloan Avenue claimed the life of a 77-year-old woman on Monday afternoon. (Ed Evans / The Northern View)

Police say no foul play in house fire that claimed the life of a 77-year-old woman

A tragic death such as this affects the entire community, said Prince Rupert RCMP

No foul play is suspected in a fire that claimed the life of a 77-year-old female on Monday afternoon.

Prince Rupert RCMP were called to assist the Prince Rupert Fire Department with traffic control at 1:46 p.m. as the fire department tended to a residential fire in the 1300 block of Sloan Avenue.

The left hand portion of the residence was fully engulfed in flames as the police arrived. Firefighters entered the residence where they located the deceased victim, who they removed from the scene and transported to the hospital.

Firefighters then continued to fight the fire well into the afternoon.

“A tragic death such as this affects the entire community and our thoughts are with the family,” said Sgt. Jagdev Uppal of the Prince Rupert RCMP in an emailed statement.

On April 17, the Prince Rupert Fire Department and the forensic identification section of the RCMP investigated the residence to determine the fire’s cause, but foul play is not suspected and the residence has been turned over to the property representative.

The Prince Rupert RCMP will continue to work with the B.C. Coroner Service as the investigation continues.

