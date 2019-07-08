Photo: Curtis Kreklau Surrey firefighters and police at “suspicious” house fire in Newton on Sunday that left two children critically injured and also injured a third person.

Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in a basement suite

Police say a house fire in Surrey on Sunday morning that injured three people – leaving two children in critical condition – is considered to be “suspicious.”

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. in a basement suite in the 7100-block of 144B Street.

Police have not released the children’s genders or ages.

“Surrey RCMP are currently working with Surrey Fire Services to determine the cause,” said Const. Richard Wright.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Surrey house fire sends 3 to hospital with ‘significant’ injuries


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash
Next story
Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Just Posted

Prince Rupert’s men’s Football Club finishes third in Kitimat soccer tournament despite missing players

PRFC lost to Terrace Providers in Sunday ’s semi-final match but bring home individual trophies

Cow Bay Day put out to pasture: Second event in a month cancelled in Prince Rupert due to lack of volunteers

Connie Jack, organizer of the event for the last eight years, stepped down from her role

Professional basketball camp comes to Prince Rupert, only stop in Canada

Noah Dahlman’s ND42 summer camp makes its lone stop north of the border

Prince Rupert Chamber of Commerce roundtable draws innovate ideas for the city

Participants floated their thoughts for city improvements in a number of areas

Prince Rupert’s women’s Football Club headed to finals seeking their third ever tournament victory

PRFC will take on Terrace Providers in Sunday afternoon’s title game

PHOTO GALLERY AND STORY: Women’s Prince Rupert Football Club scores a hat trick of championships

PRFC coming home from Kitimat with championship and four individual awards

Public comes together to search for missing dog following wolf attack near Terrace

Facebook group ‘Come Home Lexa’ has almost 600 members

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

B.C. ride hailing fees set, applications accepted in September

Licences $5,000 a year, per-trip fee to pay for disability access

Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in a basement suite

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Event condemned for allowing topless swimming and excluding parents and guardians

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Most Read