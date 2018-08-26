Authorities are reporting a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing in Florida. (Wikimedia Commons)

‘Multiple fatalities’ as mass shooting breaks out in Florida

Local authorities are warning people to stay away from the Jacksonville Landing

U.S. police are responding to a mass shooting in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the shooting is at the Jacksonville Landing.

In a tweet, authorities warned the public to “stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time.”

According to the sheriff’s office, there are “multiple fatalities” and many have been taken to hospital.

Authorities say one suspect is dead.

Audio of the shooting, which took place during the first of four qualifying events for the Madden Classic series sponsored by EA Sports, was captured on a livestream by one participant.

Others tweeted in shock at what was happening around them.

The e-sports community was quick to respond with condolences.

More to come.

