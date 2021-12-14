Katrine Conroy, the Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, was treated in hospital for injuries suffered when she was reportedly knocked to the ground by an unknown person on Dec. 7 near the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government photo)

Katrine Conroy, the Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, was treated in hospital for injuries suffered when she was reportedly knocked to the ground by an unknown person on Dec. 7 near the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government photo)

Police: no connection yet between B.C. cabinet minister knock-down and her role

VicPD investigating incident near legislature that sent Forests Minister Katrine Conroy to hospital

Victoria police investigators have yet to find evidence suggesting B.C. cabinet minister Katrine Conroy being injured near the legislature Dec. 7 was related to her government role.

Conroy, the Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after being knocked to the ground by an unknown person last week. Conroy was reportedly walking near Ontario and Oswego streets between 8 and 8:30 p.m. when the incident occurred, police said in a Tuesday (Dec. 14) update.

VicPD detectives are continuing to gather and review video evidence and are still trying to determine whether the incident involved a criminal motive or was somehow an unfortunate accident.

READ: Katrine Conroy ‘knocked to the ground’ near B.C. legislature; Premier calls for witnesses

Police believe a Good Samaritan helped the minister during or after the incident and are looking to speak with that person. Conroy also lost her glasses during the incident, so police are asking anyone who found eyeglasses in area of Ontario and Oswego streets in the past week to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC legislatureVicPD

Previous story
Update: Penticton to pay $140K to vulnerable woman who lost home over unpaid taxes
Next story
North Coast woman named to provincial young leaders council

Just Posted

Producers for the movie The Island Between Tides hold auditions at the Highliner Hotel on Dec. 10 and 11 to scope out Prince Rupert and area talent. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Lights, Camera, Auditions

An aerial view of crews working on the cellular tower site in Seaton near Witset (Moricetown) in northwest B.C. (Submitted photo/Rogers Communications)
Rogers breaks ground with first cellular tower in Highway 16 connectivity project

Clea Schooner, 22, said she looks forward to gaining new skills and making relationships that will help her be a strong advocate for her community and for the next generation, on Dec. 13 (Supplied photo)
North Coast woman named to provincial young leaders council

North Coast MLA, Jennifer Rice said the new recovery funding will help local fairs, festivals and events resume in the North Coast after the challenging period during the pandemic, on Dec. 13. (Supplied photo)
North Coast fairs and festivals to receive $200,000 funding