Police vehicles outside Woodgrove Centre. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

UPDATE: Youth seen with gun at Nanaimo mall, suspect now in custody

Woodgrove Centre shut down during police incident

Nanaimo’s Woodgrove Centre was shut down as Nanaimo RCMP looked for a youth seen with a gun this evening.

According to a police press release, officers were looking for a youth who “was seen in possession of a gun, but has not harmed anyone.”

Police say that the suspect was located “at an alternate location” at about 6:30 p.m. He is in custody and will be held overnight leading up to a court appearance Tuesday.

The scene at the mall has now been cleared.

Police responded to the incident at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Sgt. Jon Stuart said in an e-mail that additional information would be provided Tuesday.

RDN Transit service at the Woodgrove bus loop was impacted by the police incident.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Three blocks of Bruce Avenue will be closed until fall

YESTERDAY’S MOST-READ: Lantzville gives green light to streetscape plan


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Just Posted

Break-in at Prince Rupert Post Office causes service delay

Office closed most of July 8 morning after overnight forced entry

Provincial stage for Prince Rupert athletes

Northwest girls softball team will look to be a mainstay at tournament after long awaited return

VIDEO: Prince Rupert’s female runners shed their shirts for Global Sports Bra Squad Day

The event encourages athletes to run in whatever makes them comfortable regardless of shape or size

Prince Rupert’s Skeena Taxi manager unconcerned by B.C.’s ride hailing regulations

Skeena Taxi and ride hailing services have differences in operating models

Prince Rupert pair recipients of B.C. Community Achievement Awards

Nancy and Gunther Golinia recognized for lifelong pursuit helping local wildlife

VIDEO: Prince Rupert’s female runners shed their shirts for Global Sports Bra Squad Day

The event encourages athletes to run in whatever makes them comfortable regardless of shape or size

WEB POLL: Would you like to see ride hailing services come to Kaien Island?

ICBC insurance category for ride hailing vehicles set for September

UPDATE: Youth seen with gun at Nanaimo mall, suspect now in custody

Woodgrove Centre shut down during police incident

B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Last known case of human rabies in B.C. was 16 years ago

Crown recommends up to two-year jail term for former Bountiful leader

Crown says sentence range should be 18 months to two years for Bountiful child removal case

B.C.-wide police efforts identify Vancouver Island robbery suspect

Warrant issued for arrest of North Vancouver man for TD Bank robbery

VIDEO: Wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008, says VI-Wilds

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Most Read