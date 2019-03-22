Terrace RCMP were on scene on Olson Ave. after a body was discovered Friday afternoon. (Natalia Balcerzak photo)

Police investigating after body found in Terrace

Discovery Friday afternoon near Olson Ave.

A deceased male was found on the trails leading from Olson Ave. Friday afternoon.

RCMP arrived on scene by the Terrace courthouse around 3:30 p.m. on March 22 after receiving a call from a resident who found the body. Foul play has not been ruled out.

The investigation is in the early stages and no other details are available at this time.

Terrace’s Forensic Identification Unit and General Investigation Section have been on the scene with assistance from the Major Crime Unit based out of Prince George.

The scene is blocked off with police tape and it’s advised the public does not use the trail system near the area while the investigation is ongoing.

More to come.

 


brittany@terracestandard.com
