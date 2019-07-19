Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia (right) and Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. (left) in a photo released by the Fowler family on Friday, July 19. 2019. They were found dead near Liard Hot Springs on July 15, 2019 in what police believe was a double homicide. (New South Wales Police Force/Facebook)

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

RCMP are investigating the double homicide of a couple found dead along Highway 97 in northern B.C.

“In an effort to further the investigation and help determine a timeline leading up to their deaths, we are identifying the victims as Chynna Noelle Deese of the United States and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia,” BC RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a news release Friday.

The pair were found dead roughly 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs just after 7 a.m. on Monday near the highway, also called the Alaska Highway. An older model of a blue minivan with Alberta plates was found at the scene.

Both deaths are being treated as suspicious and investigators believe Deese and Robertson were killed between Sunday and when they were found. They did not detail how the couple died.

The hot springs is about 150 kilometres from the Yukon-B.C. border.

The family of Fowler is travelling from Australia to B.C. to “be with our boy and to bring him home,” they said in a statement posted online by the New South Wales Police Force. Fowler is the son of the force’s Police Chief Insp. Stephen Fowler.

“To lose someone so young and vibrant, who was travelling the world and just enjoying life to the full, is devastating,” the statement reads.

“To know his beautiful girlfriend, Chynna Deese of Charlotte, North Carolina also lost her life in this violent event is too cruel.”

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage taken in the area, is asked to call Fort Nelson RCMP at 250-774-2700, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.
Next story
Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Just Posted

CN train derailment between Terrace and Prince Rupert

The Terrace Standard has learned of a CN train derailment mid-way between… Continue reading

FYI: Sixth St. lane closed for the day

The East lane on Sixth St. between First and Second Ave. is under construction

“Does Kirby care?” Heiltsuk Nation using geo-targeted ads in Houston, Texas for justice

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

Redesign Rupert holds four-day workshop to reimagine the city

A condensed downtown core and waterfront access among the topics discussed

A new vessel from the Gitga’at First Nation will be sailing into Prince Rupert’s harbour

The transporter vessel will bring back materials, food and medicine for the Hartley Bay community

VIDEO: Smiles all around at Dance Academy of Prince Rupert

Spotlight on DAPR’s Broadway summer camp as they perform a number from the hit musical Annie

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Contributions from municipal to federal level to fund more buses in a bid to cut commutes

Justin Trudeau’s carbon footprint revealed in ranking of world leaders

Travel company ranks 15 world leaders’ foreign flight CO2 emissions

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

After B.C. dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Jay Greenwood, 46, did ‘a series of acrobatic manoeuvres prior to a fall that caused serious injury and cardiac arrest’

Most Read