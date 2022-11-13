The scene outside a North Vancouver townhouse complex on the evening of Nov. 12, 2022, after a woman was fatally shot by RCMP officers. (Credit: Shane MacKichan)

The scene outside a North Vancouver townhouse complex on the evening of Nov. 12, 2022, after a woman was fatally shot by RCMP officers. (Credit: Shane MacKichan)

Police fatally shoot woman during North Vancouver weapons call

Woman reportedly threatened to harm someone, attempted to break-in residence before police arrived

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after North Vancouver Mounties shot and killed a woman during a weapons and break-in call Saturday evening (Nov. 12).

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says officers were called to a townhouse complex in the 3700-block of Hamber Place at about 7:30 p.m. A woman had reportedly threatened to hurt someone with a weapon there. The same woman was also believed to have been trying to break into a nearby home.

The IIO says “an interaction followed” and police fired shots at 7:45 p.m. The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigations office hasn’t provided any further details, but will be looking into whether there was any wrongdoing on the part of the RCMP officers. The IIO investigates all officer-involved incidents that results in serious harm or death in B.C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

north vancouverpolice shooting

Previous story
Ex-nurse donates $3.8M for health unit in Downtown Eastside where she worked in 1950s
Next story
Pro B.C. rugby player suffers traumatic brain injury in car crash abroad

Just Posted

The City of Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert Legacy and two Ts’msyen First Nations are exploring renewable energy development for the north coast. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Wind-powered hydrogen development possibility near Prince Rupert

Split pipe and conduit being installed for the Connected Coast project in 2022. (Photo: Connected Coast website)
CityWest receives $4.6 million to connect Vancouver Island communities

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue attended a fire at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on Nov. 11 just before noon. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Remembrance Day fire at civic center in Prince Rupert doused in six mins

Bones of Crows will be screening at locations across northern B.C. November 2022. (Photo: supplied)
Bones of Crows received standing ovation at TIFF and VIFF screens in Prince Rupert Nov. 14