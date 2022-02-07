Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police arson unit probes Ottawa fire allegation in heat of anti-mandate protest

Carpet and floor charred, and blackened fire-starter bricks strewn across apartment lobby

Tenants in downtown Ottawa say they discovered what appears to be an attempt to start a fire in the front lobby of their apartment building, which has been besieged by anti-vaccine mandate protesters for more than a week.

Matias Munoz says residents of the apartment building seven blocks south of Parliament Hill were already at their wits’ end Saturday night as the noise of the protest blared through their homes for the ninth night in a row.

He says when he came downstairs Sunday morning, he saw the carpet and floor were charred, and that there were blackened fire-starter bricks strewn across the lobby.

Munoz says the building manager showed him surveillance video, which he says appears to show two men light a package of the bricks in the lobby and secure the front door handles together before leaving through the side door around 5 a.m. Sunday.

He says the video also shows a different man enter the building and put the fire out a short while later.

The Ottawa Police Service says the arson unit is investigating but cannot provide any further details.

—The Canadian Press

Coronavirusprotesttrucks

Previous story
Former Abbotsford gangster gunned down at resort in Thailand
Next story
Coastal communities ‘fed up’ with B.C. shellfish sector’s plastics problem

Just Posted

Brody Hemrich of the Rupert Rampage was hit in the jaw by the puck and had to be taken to hospital while playing against the Terrace River Kings, on Feb. 4. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Rupert Rampage end regular season in defeat to River Kings

Black Press Media announce the promotion of Melissa Ash to publisher of The Northern View, on Jan. 31. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
New publisher announced at The Northern View

Michel Gauthier has been a butcher for more than 50 years and has been established in Prince Rupert for the past decade. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Heart of our City: Michel Gauthier

Hyla McQuid wrestles Mary-Jane Rojeski during practice on Feb. 2. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert wrestling youth to compete at Wrestling Championships