The man was first seen walking the concrete barriers on the Trans Canada Highway. Two people stopped and talked the man off the barrier but the man then stole their grey F150 truck and took off at a high rate of speed, crashing the truck into a telephone pole. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Police arrest man who allegedly crashed truck, stole canoe near Victoria

Man was taken into custody after swimming ashore

Police in Greater Victoria apprehended a man after he stole and crashed a truck, and attempted to get away by canoe in a nearby waterway.

The man was first seen walking the concrete barriers on the Trans Canada Highway just after 9 a.m. Thursday, according to West Shore RCMP.

Two people stopped and talked the man off the barrier but the man then stole their grey F150 truck and took off at a high rate of speed. The man crashed the truck into a telephone pole on Helmcken Road near the Trans Canada Highway.

Running away, the man then stole and launched a canoe from a nearby residence on Chancellor Avenue. Police found the man drifting into the Portage Inlet with no paddles. He eventually gave himself up to police and was taken into custody.

“We had a big police response in the area and ensured that our primary concern was the safety of this individual. He was stranded in the middle of Portage Inlet, inside the canoe, only wearing a T-shirt and shorts,” said Const. Alex Berube of the West Shore RCMP. “We rescued him and he was taken to hospital by BC Ambulance.”

The investigation is on going and police are asking for anyone with information to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously though Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police continue search for suspect after transit officer shot in Surrey
Next story
Spending on B.C.’s public schools up 11%, study says

Just Posted

Two North Coast non-profits among gaming grant recipients

Oona River Resources Association to receive a grant of $18,500 for salmon habitat improvements

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate

VIDEO: Four workshops for 2019 Creative Jam

Prince Rupert’s annual arts event includes henna, mosaics, drum making and learning to draw animals

High school completion rate decreases for Prince Rupert Aboriginal students

Completion rate decreased from 63 per cent in 2017 to 62 per cent in 2018

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

This Week Show – Episode 120

Highlights from this week in Prince Rupert

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

B.C. University fails to have sexual assault case thrown out

Former UBCO student claims report about sexual assault by another student was not handled properly

Petition to decriminalize all drugs turned down by federal government

Petition garnered more than 3,000 signatures

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate

New “workhorse” police helicopter named for pilot who died in Fraser Valley crash

The new Air 5 chopper is named for David John Brolin.

Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Constable Josh Harms has been released from hospital after being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Most Read